Johnson scored a goal, took two shots and recorded two PIM in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Johnson didn't crack the scoresheet in the 3-0 loss to the Panthers on Thursday, but that has been the lone game over his last eight in which he's failed to record either a goal or an assist. Johnson has been a complete model of consistency for the Blue Jackets in recent weeks and has notched 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) across his last 17 games since Jan. 20 onwards. The 22-year-old forward, one of the most promising young players in the league, has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) in 49 appearances this season.