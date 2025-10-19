Johnson scored a goal in a 3-2 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Johnson nabbed a deflection in the crease and scored on a backhand early in the first period. It was his first goal (and point) of the season. Johnson put up a strong 57 points, including 22 goals, in 68 games last season. It was a great bounce back from a sophomore season where he had so many things go wrong. Still, Johnson's 19.5 shooting percentage was unsustainable, so expect him to fall back to earth a bit this year.