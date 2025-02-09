Johnson scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.

The 22-year-old sniper got Columbus on the board late in the first period with another slick tally, as he took a feed from Zach Werenski below the faceoff circle to the left of Jonathan Quick, calmly settled the puck down and then snapped it under the goalie's outstretched glove. Johnson hasn't gone more than two straight games without lighting the lamp since early January, and over the last 15 games he's racked up seven goals and 13 points. Saturday's goal also established a new career high for Johnson, and through 42 appearances this season the fifth overall pick in the 2021 Draft has produced 17 goals and 36 points.