Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Finds twine in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Johnson ended a seven-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old has moved around the lineup lately, but he was on the second line with 16:41 of ice time Thursday, his highest total since Nov. 26 versus the Maple Leafs. Johnson has fallen far short of expectations created from his 24-goal, 57-point 2024-25 campaign, earning just four goals, eight assists, 63 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 42 outings this season. He's shooting just 6.3 percent in 2025-26 compared to 19.5 percent last year -- once he can find a middle ground, he should be a much more consistent scorer.
