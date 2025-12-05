Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Finds twine Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Johnson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.
Johnson ended a 10-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old has seen second-line usage during the slump, though his ice time has often fluctuated. Fantasy managers counting on a repeat of his 57-point breakout from last year have been greatly disappointed -- he has just six points through 26 outings in 2025-26. He's added 46 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 26 outings, which is not a particularly useful level of production.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Back in action Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Absent from lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: One of each Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Finally gets first goal of season•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Stays hot with power-play goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Two-point effort Saturday•