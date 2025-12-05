Johnson scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Red Wings.

Johnson ended a 10-game point drought with the tally. The 23-year-old has seen second-line usage during the slump, though his ice time has often fluctuated. Fantasy managers counting on a repeat of his 57-point breakout from last year have been greatly disappointed -- he has just six points through 26 outings in 2025-26. He's added 46 shots on net, 14 blocked shots and a minus-12 rating over 26 outings, which is not a particularly useful level of production.