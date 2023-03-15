Johnson scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Johnson gave the Blue Jackets their first lead, scoring at 1:54 of the second period on a pass from Johnny Gaudreau. This was Johnson's third straight game on the scoresheet (one goal, three assists), which is his longest streak since October. The 20-year-old rookie has 14 goals, 33 points, 92 shots on net, 12 PIM and a minus-7 rating through 63 appearances.