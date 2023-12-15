Johnson scored twice and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Thursday.

He ended his first career three-point game with a sizzling top-shelf snipe from the right dot in overtime to seal the win. Johnson has turned the page on his early-season struggles and demotion. In seven games since his recall, he has six points (two goals, four assists), all of which have come in his last four contests. Remarkably, Johnson also finished plus-4 Thursday, even with the Jackets' complete collapse in the third period where they allowed five unanswered goals. Johnson has just five shots in those four games and clearly needs to shoot more, especially with the kind of world-class release he showed against the Leafs.