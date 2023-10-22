Johnson scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.
On a faceoff in the Minnesota end early in the second period, Cole Sillinger won the draw and got the puck back to Johnson, who immediately ripped it top shelf over Filip Gustavsson. It's Johnson's second point in four games, and after recording 16 goals and 40 points in 79 games as a rookie last season, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft could take a step forward in his sophomore campaign as part of Columbus' young core.
