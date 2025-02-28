Johnson had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

Johnson has delivered points in four consecutive games (four goals, two assists). And the newly-formed line of him, James van Riemsdyk and Boone Jenner keyed a big second-period scoring run with three of the team's four snipes in that frame. Johnson has elevated his game to a near point-per-game pace (45 games; 20 goals and 21 assists).