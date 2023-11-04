Johnson had two assists in Friday's 7-3 loss to Providence during his AHL debut.

After being selected fifth overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Johnson went straight from the University of Michigan to the Blue Jackets in April of 2022. He had 16 goals and 24 assists in 79 NHL games last season, but he has struggled so far this year. The Blue Jackets demoted him to Cleveland on Friday to try to help him regain some confidence. Johnson looked good in the Monsters' loss to Providence.