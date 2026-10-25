Johnson recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Johnson ended his seven-game assist drought Saturday in a big way, as he played a hand in each of the team's two goals. The 24-year-old winger's recent performances have raised his season totals up to four goals, seven points and 20 shots on net across nine outings this season. While he's bounced around the Blue Jackets' lineup in the past, he appears to be settling into his current role as the team's top-line right winger nicely. After a down year offensively in 2025-26, where he compiled just 22 points, he's on pace to finish the current campaign much closer to his career high of 57 regular-season points from 2024-25. Johnson's main fantasy value is in deep points-only leagues, but if the Jackets can start to slowly turn things around, he'll likely play a major role in that effort.