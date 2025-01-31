Johnson posted an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Johnson has maintained steady offense in January with four goals and seven helpers over 13 outings. He did a little defensive work to get his assist Thursday, stripping the puck away before setting off a flurry of activity that culminated in Cole Sillinger's game-winning goal 52 seconds into overtime. Johnson is up to 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists), 71 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances.