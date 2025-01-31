Johnson posted an assist in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Golden Knights.
Johnson has maintained steady offense in January with four goals and seven helpers over 13 outings. He did a little defensive work to get his assist Thursday, stripping the puck away before setting off a flurry of activity that culminated in Cole Sillinger's game-winning goal 52 seconds into overtime. Johnson is up to 32 points (14 goals, 18 assists), 71 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 37 appearances.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Streak at three games, four points•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Opens scoring in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Two points including GWG•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Scores during second-period rally•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Contributes helper in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Reaches 10-goal, 20-point marks•