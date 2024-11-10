Johnson (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per the NHL media site.
Johnson hasn't played since Oct. 17, and his return to the lineup isn't imminent. The move to IR will open a potential roster spot for Columbus. The 22-year-old forward has two goals, three assists and eight shots on net through four appearances this season.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Skating Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Surgery not needed•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Not a short-term injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Outlook not good•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Exits game due to upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Kent Johnson: Tallies in consecutive games•