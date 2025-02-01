Johnson scored a goal, blocked two shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Johnson's goal tied the game at 2-2 at 11:42 of the third period. He has three goals and four assists during his active six-game point streak. The 22-year-old continues to carve out solid numbers on offense from a second-line role. He's up to 15 tallies, 18 helpers, 72 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through 38 appearances. He's also up to 15 blocked shots, seven of which have come over the last eight outings, but he's not typically a big producer outside of offense.