Johnson scored a goal on four shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.
Johnson secured the win halfway through overtime, snapping a 15-game goal drought with his first career overtime tally. The 20-year-old had five assists during that slump -- he's yet to find consistency at both ends of the ice, leading to a fluctuation in role and playing time. He's up to nine tallies, 13 helpers, 63 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 45 contests this season.
