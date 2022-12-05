Johnson scored a goal in Columbus' 4-2 loss to Detroit on Sunday.

Johnson has six goals and 13 points in 20 games this season. He's only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four contests. He hasn't had a scoring drought of more than two games so far in 2022-23, which is made more impressive by the fact that Johnson isn't playing a substantial role with the team. He went into Sunday's contest averaging just 12:35 of ice time. The 20-year-old logged a season-low 8:14 in Friday's 4-1 victory over Winnipeg, but that jumped to 15:18 on Sunday.