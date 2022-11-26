Johnson scored a goal and drew an assist during Friday's 3-2 loss to the visiting Islanders.

Entering Friday tied for third among NHL rookies with four goals, Johnson continues climbing up the first-year scoring charts. The 2021 No. 5 overall draft pick earned his first multipoint game of his 26-game career Friday. Johnson converted on a 5-on-3 situation, 33 seconds after Yegor Chinakhov connected. Johnson shared the team lead with four shots during the loss.