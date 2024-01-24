Johnson posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Johnson has two goals and two assists over his last 10 contests. The 21-year-old remains in a third-line role, which is a spot that isn't likely to lead to sustained offense. Johnson has six goals, nine helpers, 45 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances this season.
