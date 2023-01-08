Johnson picked up two assists and was a minus-1 rating in the Blue Jackets' 4-3 shootout win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

The third star of Saturday's contest, Johnson picked up helpers on both power-play goals by Kirill Marchenko in the second period. This performance snaps Johnson's five-game pointless streak and could mark the start of a hot streak. On the season, Johnson has eight goals and 18 points.