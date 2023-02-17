Johnson scored the game-winning goal in a 3-1 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.
Johnson showed off his incredible hands with a surprising turn-around shot from the right circle at the mid-point of the third period. The rookie has four goals (six points) in his last eight games, and he now sits in a tie for fourth on both the rookie point board (27) and goals (12).
