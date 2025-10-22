Johnson scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.

The second line of Johnson, Adam Fantilli and Boone Jenner each contributed a goal and a helper in this win. Johnson has scored in back-to-back games and looks to be shaking off his early slump, which saw him held off the scoresheet in the first four contests. He's at three points, 12 shots and a plus-1 rating through six outings. Johnson has little physicality but should settle in as a reliable source of points and shots throughout the year.