Johnson scored his seventh goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 loss to the Stars.

Columbus was blanked for over 59 minutes, but Johnson ruined Jake Oettinger's shutout bid by sneaking a backhander past him with only 15 seconds left on the clock. The 20-year-old rookie didn't look out of place skating on the top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, and while he has more value in dynasty formats than re-drafts leagues, Johnson could have some short-term fantasy appeal while he holds down that assignment.