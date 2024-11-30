Johnson scored a goal Friday in a 5-2 win over Calgary.
He went down the right wing, faked a pass across and then wired it inside the far post. Johnson has six points (three goals, three assists) in his past four games, and he has at least a point (five goals, six assists) in all eight games he has played. He missed 14 games with a shoulder injury. Check your wire -- some managers may still be sleeping on Johnson.
