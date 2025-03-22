Johnson scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

Johnson ended a four-game slump with his third-period tally, which got the Blue Jackets within two goals before the Penguins put away an empty-netter. The 22-year-old forward had not gone more than three contests without a point prior to his most recent skid. It's still been a wildly successful campaign for the fifth-overall pick from 2021, as he's racked up 22 goals, 46 points, 104 shots on net and a minus-4 rating over 55 appearances in his third full NHL campaign.