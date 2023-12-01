Johnson practiced on the top line during Thursday's practice, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was called up Thursday after Wednesday's disappointing loss in Montreal. Blue Jackets head coach Pascal Vincent put his lines in a blender and came up with Johnson in a top-six role upon his return to Columbus following an impressive five goals and 15 points in 10 games at at AHL Cleveland. Columbus desperately needs offense, and Johnson could deliver. Vincent added that they don't want Johnson yo-yoing between the NHL and AHL, indicating he's here to stay.