Johnson notched a power-play assist and two hits in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

Johnson had the secondary assist on Jack Roslovic's tally at 1:32 of the third period. The assist was Johnson's first point in four NHL appearances. The 19-year-old has been limited to a middle-six role since joining the Blue Jackets, but he saw a season-high 16:24 of ice time in this contest.