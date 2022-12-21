Johnson scored his eighth goal of the season in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Johnson and Kirill Marchenko scored less than three minutes apart early in the second period to give Columbus a 2-1 lead, but Philly's own young guns quickly answered back. Johnson has found the back of the net in back-to-back games since moving up to center the top line between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, both of whom picked up assists on Tuesday's tally, and the 20-year-old has the elite offensive skills to hang with his two more experienced linemates. With Boone Jenner (thumb) out until the new year, Johnson appears set for an extended audition in the spotlight.