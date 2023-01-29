Johnson scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Kraken.

Johnson tallied late in the second period after the Kraken committed a turnover in the neutral zone. The goal was his fifth point over the last five games. The 20-year-old is up to 10 tallies, 24 points, 65 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 47 appearances, doing well enough to regularly log middle-six minutes.