Johnson netted a power-play goal in a 5-3 win against Florida on Sunday.

Johnson has four goals and nine points in 15 games this season. He's been effectively lately, recording a point in three of his last four contests. He's worth keeping an eye on right now because he's currently on the top power-play unit. That hasn't always been the case for him, but as long he can stay in that role, he could be a solid offensive contributor.