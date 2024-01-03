Johnson scored his sixth goal of the season in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Bruins.

The young sniper supplied Columbus' only offense on the night, beating Linus Ullmark just under his glove on a wicked shot from the slot early in the second period. Johnson has come on strong since being called back up from AHL Cleveland at the start of December, and over the last 12 games he's delivered five goals and 10 points.