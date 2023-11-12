Johnson scored two goals in Friday's game for AHL Cleveland, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

Johnson was sent down to Cleveland a week ago and has already piled up two goals and five points in three AHL games, but the 2021 fifth overall pick's offensive skill has never been in question. The 21-year-old also skated at center for Cleveland on Friday, and while he'll likely be a winger in the NHL, more versatility certainly can't hurt his future outlook. Johnson's demotion was largely due to his need to get stronger on the puck and better able to handle the physical demands of the NHL, so his fast start for the Monsters may not impact how quickly he's back with Columbus. The fact that Patrik Laine returned from injured reserve Friday just further crowds the Jackets' forward ranks, and it might take a trade to open up room for Johnson once the team feels he's ready.