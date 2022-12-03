Johnson recorded an assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Johnson continued his warm run of late by helping out on an Erik Gudbranson goal in the first period. Since returning from a two-game absence with an undisclosed injury, Johnson has two goals and four helpers in eight contests, including his first career multi-point effort. The 20-year-old is up to five tallies, seven helpers and 22 shots on net in 19 outings overall, which could him some fantasy value in deeper redraft formats as a scoring-only forward.