Johnson put up two assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over Ottawa.
Johnson has six assists in his last five games, but just seven shots in that span. And five of those shots have came Tuesday. He now has 52 points, including 22 goals, and 114 shots in 63 contests this season.
