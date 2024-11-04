Johnson (shoulder) skated after Columbus' main practice Monday, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports.
Johnson is not expected back until late November due to his long-term shoulder injury, but it certainly could have been longer had he required surgery. While it's a step in the right direction, fantasy managers probably shouldn't get too excited about the imminent return of the 22-year-old center until he takes contact in a full practice.
