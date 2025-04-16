Johnson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Johnson has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The Blue Jackets have dug deep to stay in the playoff race this long, but their fate is out of their hands. Johnson is at 24 goals, 57 points, 120 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 67 contests in an impressive breakout campaign that should allow him to be a top-six player in Columbus for a long time.