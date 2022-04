Johnson recorded an assist in Friday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Senators.

The 19-year-old produced his first NHL point (a power-play assist) in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks, and Johnson replicated that output in this latest contest despite only seeing 13:42 of ice time. This is a fun time of year for hockey fans that like to get a sneak peek at the league's prospects; Johnson is certainly in that group as Columbus' fifth overall pick from the 2021 draft.