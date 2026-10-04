Johnson scored a goal on five shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Mammoth.

Johnson has a goal, an assist, six shots and a plus-1 rating over two games this season. The 23-year-old struggled to just 22 points in 76 outings in 2025-26, compared to a 24-goal, 57-point effort in 68 games the year before. The reality likely lies between those two marks -- Johnson should be around 40-50 points in a bounce-back campaign. He has usage on his side this year, with a top-line job alongside Adam Fantilli and Matthew Knies proving fruitful early in the season. For fantasy purposes, Johnson will only help in the scoring categories.