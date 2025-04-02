Johnson picked up a trio of assists Tuesday in an 8-4 win over the Predators.
Two were primary assists, one of which came with the man advantage. Johnson has 49 points, including 27 helpers, in 59 games. He has the makings of a star if he can stay healthy, although we'd to see him take more shots. Johnson has 107 this season, and his 20.6 shooting percentage seems unsustainable.
