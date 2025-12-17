default-cbs-image
Johnson put up two assists Tuesday in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim.

Johnson has scuffled this season, but he has put together a modest three-game, four-assist streak. He needs to shoot a lot more, though -- he has a single shot in that span, and he's been incredibly unlucky. Johnson is firing at a 5.6 percent success rate this season compared to his career mark of 13.2.

