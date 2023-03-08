Johnson collected two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Both points came in the first period, helping Columbus jump out to a 4-0 lead that they somehow squandered. Johnson is still only 20 years old and playing for a team gunning for the top pick in the Connor Bedard draft, so his lack of consistent production in the NHL isn't a big surprise, but he continues to offer glimpses of his skill and upside. Through 61 games this season, he's picked up 13 goals and 31 points.