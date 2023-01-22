Johnson recorded two assists in Saturday's win over San Jose.

Put on a line with veterans Boone Jenner and Gustav Nyquist after a sluggish start to the game for the Blue Jackets, Johnson set up each of his linemates for goals with some slick stickwork, including Nyquist's game-winner midway through the third period. The rookie hasn't scored a goal of his own in 14 straight games and has managed only five assists over that stretch, but Johnson still flashes enough upside to give him fantasy value in dynasty and keeper formats. On the season, the 20-year-old has eight goals and 21 points through 43 games.