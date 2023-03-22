Johnson logged two assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime win over the Capitals.
Johnson assisted on Jack Roslovic's power-play tally in the second period before setting up Boone Jenner's game-tying goal with 47 seconds remaining in the third. Johnson has demonstrated his playmaking ability recently, recording seven points (one goal, six assists) in his last seven games. The 20-year-old rookie is up to 14 goals and 22 assists through 36 games while maintaining a top-six role.
