Johnson delivered a goal and an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Capitals.

Both points came in the first period as the Blue Jackets put the game away early. Johnson has gotten onto the scoresheet in three straight games as Columbus makes a desperate push to catch Montreal for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and over the last seven contests the 22-year-old has produced a goal and nine points. Johnson needs two more tallies in the jackets' last three games to reach 25 for the first time in his career.