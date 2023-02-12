Johnson scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over Toronto.

There was a little controversy surrounding his tally early in the third period as it appeared to have been redirected behind Joseph Woll with a high stick, but it was ruled a good goal upon review. Johnson is beginning to flash his significant upside, producing multi-point performances in three of the last eight games, and on the season the 20-year-old has 11 goals and 26 points through 50 games.