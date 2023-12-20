Johnson picked up a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 9-4 win over Buffalo.

The 21-year-old put the finishing touches on the rout in the third period, helping to set up Cole Sillinger for Columbus' eighth tally before wiring home the team's ninth on a quick one-timer from the slot. Johnson took a few games to get going after his return from AHL Cleveland, but he's produced three multi-point performances in the last six contests, racking up three goals and eight points over that stretch.