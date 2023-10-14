Johnson will be in the lineup Saturday against the Rangers after being a healthy scratch for the Blue Jackets' season opener, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports. "We just wanted more pace [from Johnson], and he brought it in practices," coach Pascal Vincent said Friday.

The 20-year-old watched from the press box against the Flyers on Thursday, but whatever message the coaching staff was trying to send appears to have been received. Johnson scored 16 goals and 40 points in 79 games as a rookie last season, and he's expected to make his 2023-24 debut Saturday on the third line alongside Cole Sillinger -- who was taken 12th overall in the same 2021 NHL Draft in which Johnson went fifth.