Johnson (undisclosed) will not play Thursday versus the Flyers, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.
Johnson has three goals and six points in 11 games this season. He is 'dinged up' and will miss his first game since he was recalled after Opening Night when Patrik Laine was injured.
