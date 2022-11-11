Johnson (undisclosed) will return to the Columbus lineup Saturday when they face the Islanders, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Johnson sat out Thursday against the Flyers as he was 'dinged up', but coach Brad Larsen said that the rookie was good to go Saturday. Johnson has three goals and three assists in 11 games this season.
