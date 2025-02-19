Labanc missed Wednesday's practice due to an upper-body injury, per Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.
Labanc has two goals and 12 points in 34 appearances in 2024-25. He's not always in the lineup when he's healthy, so might be held out of the lineup Saturday versus Chicago, even if he ends up being available.
