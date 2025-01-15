Labanc played in his fourth game in a row in Tuesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flyers.

Labanc has gotten a chance to play with all of Yegor Chinakhov (upper body), Justin Danforth (lower body) and Sean Monahan (wrist) out of action. The Blue Jackets initially tried to cover the absences by dressing seven defensemen, but Labanc has draw back in on the fourth line. He's in a six-game point drought and has a modest 12 points with 32 shots on net, 28 hits and a plus-2 rating over 31 appearances this season.